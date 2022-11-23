Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

125,705 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

778-608-5643

2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

Limited AWD w/ Nav, Bird's Eye View Cam, Moonroof

2016 Toyota RAV4

Limited AWD w/ Nav, Bird's Eye View Cam, Moonroof

Location

Clutch

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

778-608-5643

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

125,705KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9441084
  • Stock #: 16441
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV5GW441797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16441
  • Mileage 125,705 KM

Vehicle Description

We are an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car-shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with 360-degree photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars come with a 90-day / 6,000km warranty, free to-your-door delivery, and are backed by a 10-day / 750km money-back guarantee. List prices do not include tax or $599 Clutch Vehicle Preparation Fee. Disclosure: Previously used as a lease. LIMITED SERVICE CAMPAIGN (LSC) Due - CA1

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Power Drivers Seat
Power Liftgate
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start
POWER MOONROOF
Rearview Camera
Navigation
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
JBL Audio System
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Departure Alert
Birds Eye View Camera
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Toyota Safety Sense
7" Touchscreen Display
Drivers Seat Position Memory
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Bluetooth Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

BC

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

