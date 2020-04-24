Menu
2016 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road

2016 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4898718
  • Stock #: P004291
  • VIN: 5tfsz5an1gx004291
Exterior Colour
Silver Sky Metallic [silver]
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4
SUPER CLEAN!!! 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD OFFROAD Accesscab!!! With only 95000KM!



- Automatic Transmission
- TRD OFFROAD package
- CD Player
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- Backup camera
- Factory lift






AND SO MUCH MORE!!



All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Trim
  • Leather shift knob
Additional Features
  • Rear Step Bumper
  • Skid Plates
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Trailer Hitch Receiver
  • Panic Alarm
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Electronic stability
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • 1-touch down
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • CD-MP3 decoder

