2016 Volkswagen Jetta

95,826 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

778-608-5643

Comfortline W/ Sport Package, CarPlay, Android Auto

Location

Clutch

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

778-608-5643

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

95,826KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9341473
  Stock #: 14525
  VIN: 3VWD07AJ8GM333343

Vehicle Details

Vehicle Description

We are an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car-shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with 360-degree photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars come with a 90-day / 6,000km warranty, free to-your-door delivery, and are backed by a 10-day / 750km money-back guarantee. List prices do not include tax or $599 Clutch Vehicle Preparation Fee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
60/40 split folding rear seats
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Sport Suspension
Rearview Camera
SPORT PACKAGE
Alloy pedals
Ambient Interior Lighting
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Power Heated Door Mirrors
Leather Wrapped Multifunctional Steering Wheel
6.33" Touchscreen

Clutch

Clutch

BC

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

