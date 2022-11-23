2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 8 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9341473

9341473 Stock #: 14525

14525 VIN: 3VWD07AJ8GM333343

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 14525

Mileage 95,826 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS 60/40 split folding rear seats Exterior Rear Spoiler Power Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Mechanical Sport Suspension Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features SPORT PACKAGE Alloy pedals Ambient Interior Lighting Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Power Heated Door Mirrors Leather Wrapped Multifunctional Steering Wheel 6.33" Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.