201 VOLKSWAGEN Comfortline

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Power Seats

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

122,525 KM

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
12516211

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

Used
122,525KM
VIN WVGJV7AX5GW506047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,525 KM

Vehicle Description

201 VOLKSWAGEN Comfortline

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Power Seats

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




***FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

***BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

***COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer* 

Interior

Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode
3.45 Axle Ratio
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L TSI I-4 Turbocharged -inc: intercooler and direct injection
64 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
521.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Audio Theft Deterrent
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio

GVWR: 2
Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
250 kgs (4
960lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

