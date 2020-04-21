Menu
2016 Volvo V60

T6 Drive-E R-Design

2016 Volvo V60

T6 Drive-E R-Design

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,824KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4891596
  • Stock #: 20220136A
  • VIN: YV149MSR9G1325318
Body Style
Wagon
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Low Mileage! The 2017 Volvo V60 has excellent safety credentials and a roster of lively engines. It strikes a balance between a smooth ride and agile handling but comes up short on cargo and rear-seat space, reliability ratings, and infotainment. - cars.usnews.com This 2016 Volvo V60 is for sale today. The 2016 Volvo V60 is the sports wagon that can haul! The V60 offers thrilling performance with the economical comfort of using less fuel. Thanks to its smaller, more intelligent power-train, it packs the power of a much larger, thirstier engine with the fuel economy you expect from a Swedish auto manufacturer. With a practical and elegant interior, you'll find any excuse to take an extended road trip, no matter what the road conditions are. This low mileage wagon has just 16,824 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • power retractable mirrors
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Rain sensing front wipers
  • Aluminum center console trim
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 8
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
  • Rear fog lights
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Speed Rating: V
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0
  • Type of tires: Touring AS
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Suspension class: Sport
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather shift knob trim
Comfort
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Driver seat memory
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Width: 8
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Front sport seat
  • Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
  • Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
  • Aluminum dash trim
  • Aluminum door trim
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
  • Dual reverse tilt mirrors
  • Headlight cleaners with washer
  • Self-leveling headlights
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Tires: Profile: 40
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Front Head Room: 983 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 950 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 67 L
  • Overall Height: 1483 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1064 mm
  • SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Rear Leg Room: 851 mm
  • Mobile hotspot internet access
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Silver w/painted accents aluminum rims
  • Volvo On Call
  • Turbo/supercharger
  • Audio System Premium Brand: Sensus Connect
  • Front Hip Room: 1394 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1359 mm
  • Overall Length: 4636 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1448 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2776 mm
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Overall Width: 1864 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1402 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1220 L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

