Low Mileage! The 2017 Volvo V60 has excellent safety credentials and a roster of lively engines. It strikes a balance between a smooth ride and agile handling but comes up short on cargo and rear-seat space, reliability ratings, and infotainment. - cars.usnews.com This 2016 Volvo V60 is for sale today. The 2016 Volvo V60 is the sports wagon that can haul! The V60 offers thrilling performance with the economical comfort of using less fuel. Thanks to its smaller, more intelligent power-train, it packs the power of a much larger, thirstier engine with the fuel economy you expect from a Swedish auto manufacturer. With a practical and elegant interior, you'll find any excuse to take an extended road trip, no matter what the road conditions are. This low mileage wagon has just 16,824 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o
