2016 Volvo V60

Power Options Power Windows

power retractable mirrors

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Rain sensing front wipers

Aluminum center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS

Rear fog lights

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Speed Rating: V

Diameter of tires: 18.0

Type of tires: Touring AS Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Suspension class: Sport Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim Comfort Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Driver seat memory

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Front and rear reading lights

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Width: 8

Remote activated exterior entry lights

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Front sport seat

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 18

Memorized Settings for 3 drivers

Turn signal in mirrors

Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru

Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment

Aluminum dash trim

Aluminum door trim

Express open/close glass sunroof

Video Monitor Location: Front

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment

Dual reverse tilt mirrors

Headlight cleaners with washer

Self-leveling headlights

Driver and passenger heated-cushion

Tires: Profile: 40

Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Black grille w/chrome surround

SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Front Head Room: 983 mm

Rear Head Room: 950 mm

Fuel Capacity: 67 L

Overall Height: 1483 mm

Front Leg Room: 1064 mm

SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Rear Leg Room: 851 mm

Mobile hotspot internet access

Manual child safety locks

Silver w/painted accents aluminum rims

Volvo On Call

Turbo/supercharger

Audio System Premium Brand: Sensus Connect

Front Hip Room: 1394 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1359 mm

Overall Length: 4636 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1448 mm

Wheelbase: 2776 mm

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Overall Width: 1864 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1402 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1220 L

