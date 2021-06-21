Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Audi Q3

77,850 KM

Details Description Features

$23,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,887

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-736-282

Contact Seller
2017 Audi Q3

2017 Audi Q3

Komfort - Accident Free / Pano Sunroof / Leather / No Dealer Fees

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi Q3

Komfort - Accident Free / Pano Sunroof / Leather / No Dealer Fees

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-736-282

  1. 7373765
  2. 7373765
  3. 7373765
  4. 7373765
  5. 7373765
  6. 7373765
  7. 7373765
  8. 7373765
  9. 7373765
  10. 7373765
  11. 7373765
  12. 7373765
  13. 7373765
  14. 7373765
  15. 7373765
  16. 7373765
  17. 7373765
  18. 7373765
  19. 7373765
  20. 7373765
  21. 7373765
  22. 7373765
  23. 7373765
  24. 7373765
  25. 7373765
  26. 7373765
  27. 7373765
  28. 7373765
  29. 7373765
  30. 7373765
  31. 7373765
  32. 7373765
  33. 7373765
Contact Seller

$23,887

+ taxes & licensing

77,850KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7373765
  • Stock #: PW5949A
  • VIN: WA1ECCFS8HR005424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with options like Power Seats, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Seats, and so much more! Please contact us for further details. There are no extra fees.

 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity and money laundering, Columbia Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Columbia Chrysler

2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 62,829 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul EX Plu...
 51,400 KM
$19,997 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Acadia SLT ...
 102,796 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-282

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory