Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Audi RS 7

4.0T

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi RS 7

4.0T

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 4754817
  2. 4754817
  3. 4754817
  4. 4754817
  5. 4754817
  6. 4754817
  7. 4754817
  8. 4754817
  9. 4754817
  10. 4754817
  11. 4754817
  12. 4754817
  13. 4754817
  14. 4754817
  15. 4754817
  16. 4754817
  17. 4754817
  18. 4754817
  19. 4754817
  20. 4754817
  21. 4754817
Contact Seller

$74,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4754817
  • Stock #: F902911
  • VIN: WUAWAAFC2HN902911
Exterior Colour
Glacier White Metallic [white]
Interior Colour
Black W/valcona Leather Seat Trim [black]
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4
INCREDIBLE 2017 Audi RS7 4.0T Sportback! Only 32000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- push button start

- navigation

- sunroof

- cooled seats

- rearview camera

- parking sensors

- automatic headlights

- Bang & Olufsen Sound

- Akrapovic Evolution Line Titanium Exhaust system



AND SO MUCH MORE!



Low finance/lease rates! Quick, easy Approvals! All trades welcome! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
  • Rear dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
  • Rear fog lights
  • Headlight cleaning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Diversity antenna
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Speed Sensitive Wipers
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Suspension
  • Sport Suspension
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Auto-dimming door mirrors
  • Sport steering wheel
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Cylinder Deactivation
  • Steering wheel memory
  • Auto tilt-away steering wheel
  • Rear window blind
  • DVD-Audio
  • Residual heat recirculation
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Auto-levelling suspension
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Adaptive suspension
  • Power 4-way driver lumbar support
  • Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • Exterior parking camera front
  • CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LP Auto

2018 BMW 340 i xDriv...
 21,000 KM
$46,800 + tax & lic
2016 Porsche Cayenne...
 38,000 KM
$47,800 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GT
 35,000 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic
LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Send A Message