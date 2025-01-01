Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><p>2017 BMW 440 GRAN COUPE</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Harman/Kardon Sound System<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1749329661132_9223187586941421 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p></p>

2017 BMW 4 Series

81,555 KM

Details Description Features

$36,200

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 BMW 4 Series

440i xDrive Gran Coupe/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12621642

2017 BMW 4 Series

440i xDrive Gran Coupe/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12621642
  2. 12621642
  3. 12621642
  4. 12621642
  5. 12621642
  6. 12621642
  7. 12621642
  8. 12621642
  9. 12621642
  10. 12621642
  11. 12621642
  12. 12621642
  13. 12621642
  14. 12621642
  15. 12621642
  16. 12621642
  17. 12621642
  18. 12621642
  19. 12621642
  20. 12621642
  21. 12621642
  22. 12621642
  23. 12621642
  24. 12621642
  25. 12621642
  26. 12621642
  27. 12621642
  28. 12621642
  29. 12621642
  30. 12621642
  31. 12621642
  32. 12621642
  33. 12621642
  34. 12621642
  35. 12621642
  36. 12621642
  37. 12621642
  38. 12621642
  39. 12621642
  40. 12621642
  41. 12621642
Contact Seller

$36,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,555KM
VIN WBA4E5C58HG188869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UH-5431
  • Mileage 81,555 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BMW 440 GRAN COUPE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Heated Seats

- Harman/Kardon Sound System

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Vehicle Features

Interior

Sport Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Electric Seats w/Driver Memory
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
On-Board Navigation
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
2-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Shift Paddles
60 L Fuel Tank
90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Regenerative 170 Amp Alternator
Engine: 3.0L TwinPower Turbo DOHC I-6 24V
2.81 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

Hi-Fi Sound System
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2023 Dodge Charger SXT AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ LAUNCH CONTROL for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Dodge Charger SXT AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ LAUNCH CONTROL 14,741 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Honda CR-V AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 63,553 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 58,264 KM $36,700 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,200

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2017 BMW 4 Series