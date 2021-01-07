2017 BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Rear dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Diversity antenna Exterior Alloy Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Rear fog lights Headlight cleaning Trim Leather upholstery Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Genuine wood console insert Seating MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation System SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Perimeter/approach lights Electronic stability Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Garage door transmitter Genuine wood dashboard insert Genuine wood door panel insert Sport steering wheel Head restraints memory Power adjustable front head restraints Weather band radio Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel DVD-Audio Residual heat recirculation Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Mode Select Transmission Adaptive suspension Auto high-beam headlights Tracker System Power 4-way driver lumbar support Power 4-way passenger lumbar support Configurable Smart Device Integration CD-MP3 decoder

