Interior ColourCohiba Brown W/bmw Individual Full Merino Leather
Body StyleSedan
Fuel TypeGasoline
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine8-cylinder
Doors4-door
Passengers5
Stock #P388418
Mileage58,000 KM
Vehicle Description
STUNNING 2017 BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe! Only 58000kms! Options include:
- keyless entry
- keyless start
- navigation
- parking sensors
- rearview camera
- heated seats
- cooled seats
- sunroof
- Bluetooth
- heated rear seats
AND TONS MORE!
Low lease/finance rates
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives
All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $595. Dlr#30841
Vehicle Features
Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Rear dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Leather upholstery
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation System
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Garage door transmitter
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Sport steering wheel
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
DVD-Audio
Residual heat recirculation
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Adaptive suspension
Auto high-beam headlights
Tracker System
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Smart Device Integration
CD-MP3 decoder
