Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2017<span> </span>BMW X3 28i</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Panoramic Sunroof<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1744327202235_07801868749631125 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Power Window& Locks</p><p>- CD Player</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><span>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.</span><br><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2017 BMW X3

94,854 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12403944

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12403944
  2. 12403944
  3. 12403944
  4. 12403944
  5. 12403944
  6. 12403944
  7. 12403944
  8. 12403944
  9. 12403944
  10. 12403944
  11. 12403944
  12. 12403944
  13. 12403944
  14. 12403944
  15. 12403944
  16. 12403944
  17. 12403944
  18. 12403944
  19. 12403944
  20. 12403944
  21. 12403944
  22. 12403944
  23. 12403944
  24. 12403944
  25. 12403944
  26. 12403944
  27. 12403944
  28. 12403944
  29. 12403944
  30. 12403944
  31. 12403944
  32. 12403944
  33. 12403944
  34. 12403944
  35. 12403944
  36. 12403944
  37. 12403944
  38. 12403944
  39. 12403944
  40. 12403944
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,854KM
VIN 5UXWX9C3XH0W67149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,854 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BMW X3 28i

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Power Window& Locks

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.


*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Passenger Seat
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Black Bodyside Mouldings and Black Wheel Well Trim
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
3.39 Axle Ratio
67 L Fuel Tank
Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator
105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L Twin Power Turbo In-Line 4-Cylinder -inc: TwinScroll turbo technology and high precision direct injection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
413.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite radio pre-wire
Hi-Fi Sound System
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio: AM/FM Tuner w/In-Dash CD Player
Radio BMW Professional

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
304 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 80,361 KM $24,295 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue AWD SL/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Nissan Rogue AWD SL/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 67,025 KM $22,880 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD/ LUXURY/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD/ LUXURY/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 71,650 KM $38,990 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X3