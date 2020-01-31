2017 BMW X6

BEAUTIFUL 2017 BMW X5 M! Only 36000kms! Options include:







- keyless entry



- push button start



- navigation



- heated seats



- cooled seats



- heated rear seats



- Bang & Olufsen Sound



- power tailgate



- 4 zone automatic climate control



- Bluetooth



- automatic headlights



- rain sensing wipers







AND TONS MORE!







Low finance/lease rates! Quick, easy Approvals! All trades welcome! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!







Safety Security System

Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

rear air conditioning

Heated Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C

Rear dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Compass

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Diversity antenna Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights

Headlight cleaning Trim Leather upholstery

Leather shift knob Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Rain Sensing Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Speed Sensitive Wipers

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT

Heated rear seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Split Folding Rear Seat Suspension Sport Suspension Windows Rear Window Defroster

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation System

HEADS UP DISPLAY

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

rear reading lights

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front Centre Armrest

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear door bins

Rear seat centre armrest

Perimeter/approach lights

Electronic stability

Radio data system

Auto-dimming door mirrors

Garage door transmitter

Steering wheel mounted A/C controls

Sport steering wheel

Weather band radio

Steering wheel memory

Auto tilt-away steering wheel

DVD-Audio

Residual heat recirculation

Rear beverage holders

Door auto-latch

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Variable intake manifold

Four wheel independent suspension

1-touch down

1-touch up

Mode Select Transmission

Auto-levelling suspension

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Adaptive suspension

Auto high-beam headlights

Tracker System

Power 4-way driver lumbar support

Power 4-way passenger lumbar support

Exterior parking camera rear

CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.