2017 CHEVROLET SONIC TURBO LT

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Power Sunroof

- Power Window& Locks

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Heated Seats

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

104,238 KM

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Sonic

Auto LT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ BACKUP CAMERA

12706734

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

Auto LT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ BACKUP CAMERA

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,238KM
VIN 1G1JD6SBXH4159101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC-7342T
  • Mileage 104,238 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 CHEVROLET SONIC TURBO LT

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Power Sunroof

- Power Window& Locks

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Heated Seats

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
CUP HOLDERS
Retained Accessory Power
Engine Immobilizer
Assist handles
Air filtration system
Driver Seat
instrument panel
Front centre console
map pocket
Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Content theft alarm
Theft-deterrent system
SHIFT KNOB

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Battery rundown protection
Mechanical jack with tools
3.47 final drive ratio

Safety

Brake Assist
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Electronic brake force distribution
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
safety belts
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats

Power Options

Power

Windows

Tinted

Media / Nav / Comm

2

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Convenience

Power Outlet

Suspension

Suspension

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Exhaust
Armrest
battery
speedometer
door handles
fuel range
SPORTY
TOURING
alternator
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
ignition
bottle holders
brakes
headlamps
Interior
steering column
Dual-stage
panic
Door Locks
SEATS
Driver
Lighting
LED
AUXILIARY
WINDOWS
Piano black accents
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Mouldings
driver and front passenger
front disc/rear drum
knee
manual-folding
Seat
Adjustable
Axle
blackwall
head curtain
heavy-duty
keys
Tire
3-point
Mirror
all seating positions
front passenger and rear outboard
fore/aft
Audio system feature
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
rear-window electric
438 cold-cranking amps
driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
inside rearview manual day/night
mounted audio and phone interface controls
driver and right-front passenger
10 total
Electric power steering (EPS)
heated driver and front passenger
electronic with set and resume speed
frontal
up/down
solar absorbing
driver 4-way manual
covered
rocker
outside
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
front passenger seatback
miles/kilometres
tilt and telescoping
front passenger 2-way manual
single-zone manual
trunk/cargo area
T115/70R16
driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
side-front and rear outboard seating positions
thorax side-impact seat-mounted side-front and rear outboard seating positions
pollutant and odour
100 amps
premium 6-speaker system
on driver and front passenger doors with storage pockets
2 front and 1 rear
Driver Information Centre with trip odometer
average fuel economy and average vehicle speed
stainless-steel
projector type
Heat ducts
foldable
interior overhead courtesy
chrome belt-line
height-adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
rear bench 60/40 split-folding with outboard height-adjustable headrests
satin silver
Temperature sensor
power with driver and front passenger Express-Up and Express-Down on all
Ornamentation
rear (Included and only available with (AH3) driver 4-way manual seat adjuster.)
rear and dual front reading lamps
RS LETTERING
Cargo shelf floor
Cargo privacy shade
upper rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

2017 Chevrolet Sonic