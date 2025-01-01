Menu
2017 CHRYSLER PACIFICA LIMITED

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Auto Park

- Power Sliding Door

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Vehicle- Mounted Vacuum Cleaner

- Rear Heated Seats

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

-

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

129,873 KM

$18,880

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

12978361

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,873KM
VIN 2C4RC1GG6HR603544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UH2-5618
  • Mileage 129,873 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 CHRYSLER PACIFICA LIMITED

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Auto Park

- Power Sliding Door

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Vehicle- Mounted Vacuum Cleaner

- Rear Heated Seats

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


-

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rack
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Proximity Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.25 AXLE RATIO
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
71 L Fuel Tank
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
005 lbs)
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Interior Concealed Storage
Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Coloured Door Panel Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage
724 kgs (6
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

$18,880

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2017 Chrysler Pacifica