2017 Dodge Challenger

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Aluminum center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

2 door

Aluminum Wheels

Dusk sensing headlights

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Type of tires: Performance AS

Tires: Profile: 55

Diameter of tires: 18.0 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim

Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Short and long arm front suspension

Suspension class: Touring Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features Radio data system

Remote window operation

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Power remote trunk release

Wheel Width: 7.5

Rear door type: Trunk

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Auxilliary engine cooler

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 18

Aluminum dash trim

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Fuel Capacity: 70 L

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Front Head Room: 998 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: City: 12.4 L/100 km

Rear Head Room: 942 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1369 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1486 mm

Wheelbase: 2951 mm

Front Leg Room: 1067 mm

AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio

Rear Leg Room: 841 mm

Front Hip Room: 1405 mm

Overall Length: 5027 mm

Overall Width: 1923 mm

Overall height: 1461 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1214 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2245 kg

Curb weight: 1766 kg

Stability controll with anti-roll

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Halogen aero-composite headlights

1 USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.