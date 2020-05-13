+ taxes & licensing
604-273-7521
5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9
604-273-7521
+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control! This Dodge Challenger blends retro styling with modern technology in an exciting package. This 2017 Dodge Challenger is for sale today. This Dodge Challenger is the brilliant combination of classic character and modern mechanics. It appeals to die-hards with its signature styling while the latest technology enhancements give this legend the power to uphold the weight of its storied reputation. A roomy back seat gives this muscle car more practicality than its competitors. This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This coupe has 49,503 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Challenger's trim level is SXT. This Challenger SXT is the best muscle car value on the market. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth, a media hub with an SD card slot, a USB port, and an aux jack, automatic headlights, aluminum wheels, dual exhaust, LED taillights, performance suspension, 60/40 split folding back seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZAG8HH539236 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9