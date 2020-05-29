Menu
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

2017 Dodge Challenger

2017 Dodge Challenger

SXT

2017 Dodge Challenger

SXT

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,450KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5155484
  • Stock #: 19730905A
  • VIN: 2C3CDZAGXHH617998
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Body Style
Coupe
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control! This Dodge Challenger blends retro styling with modern technology in an exciting package. This 2017 Dodge Challenger is for sale today. This Dodge Challenger is the brilliant combination of classic character and modern mechanics. It appeals to die-hards with its signature styling while the latest technology enhancements give this legend the power to uphold the weight of its storied reputation. A roomy back seat gives this muscle car more practicality than its competitors. This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This coupe has 66,450 kms. It's bright white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Challenger's trim level is SXT. This Challenger SXT is the best muscle car value on the market. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth, a media hub with an SD card slot, a USB port, and an aux jack, automatic headlights, aluminum wheels, dual exhaust, LED taillights, performance suspension, 60/40 split folding back seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZAGXHH617998 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles.Dealer #30806. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Aluminum center console trim
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • 2 door
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Type of tires: Performance AS
  • Tires: Profile: 55
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Short and long arm front suspension
  • Suspension class: Touring
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • Radio data system
  • Remote window operation
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Aluminum dash trim
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Fuel Capacity: 70 L
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Front Head Room: 998 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.4 L/100 km
  • Rear Head Room: 942 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1369 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1486 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2951 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1067 mm
  • AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
  • Rear Leg Room: 841 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1405 mm
  • Overall Length: 5027 mm
  • Overall Width: 1923 mm
  • Overall height: 1461 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1214 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2245 kg
  • Curb weight: 1766 kg
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 1 USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

