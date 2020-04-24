Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Charger

SRT Hellcat

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Charger

SRT Hellcat

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-736-282

  1. 4936464
  2. 4936464
  3. 4936464
  4. 4936464
  5. 4936464
  6. 4936464
  7. 4936464
  8. 4936464
  9. 4936464
  10. 4936464
  11. 4936464
  12. 4936464
  13. 4936464
  14. 4936464
  15. 4936464
  16. 4936464
  17. 4936464
  18. 4936464
  19. 4936464
  20. 4936464
  21. 4936464
  22. 4936464
  23. 4936464
  24. 4936464
  25. 4936464
  26. 4936464
  27. 4936464
  28. 4936464
  29. 4936464
  30. 4936464
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,340KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4936464
  • Stock #: PW4834
  • VIN: 2C3CDXL94HH563682
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Columbia Chrysler is pleased to offer this very clean, locally purchased, maturely owned, 2017 Charger Hellcat with every possible factory option including Harmon/Kardon sound, Sunroof, and factory carbon fiber body stripe. It has been fully certified by our factory trained SRT technicians. Please contact us for further detaisl. 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • A/T
  • HD Radio
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 8-Speed A/T
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Columbia Chrysler

2014 Ford Focus SE
 75,000 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Challenge...
 97,765 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic SI ...
 10,000 KM
$25,197 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-282

Send A Message