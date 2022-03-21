Menu
2017 Dodge Charger

49,973 KM

Details Description Features

$33,613

+ tax & licensing
$33,613

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Charger

2017 Dodge Charger

SXT PLUS LOCAL LOW KMS

2017 Dodge Charger

SXT PLUS LOCAL LOW KMS

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$33,613

+ taxes & licensing

49,973KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8688470
  • Stock #: B606141
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG1HH606141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,973 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Dodge Charger SXT White Knuckle Clearcoat Black Leather, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Plus Group, Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Power Sunroof, Quick Order Package 29H, Second-Row Heated Seats, Wheels: 20" x 8" Satin Carbon Aluminum. Recent Arrival! SXT PLUS LOCAL LOW KMS 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel 24V VVT 8-Speed Automatic RWD Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Odometer is 35376 kilometers below market average! Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep wants to BUY YOUR CAR. That's right! 1. Bring your vehicle by and let us do a no hassle, market evaluation. 2. Bring by any documents that may increase the value or your vehicle. 3. Pick up a check. It's that easy. Find out why so many others have sold us their personal vehicle. Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep would like to invite you to experience our Market Value Pricing. Come see why so many people have saved money by purchasing from us. Let us show you why you made the right decision to come here. At Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep, WE BUY CARS. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green Fee applicable to all used vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

