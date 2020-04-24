5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control! With flexible versatility, advanced technology, and a stylish aesthetic, this Dodge Journey is one of the most attractive crossovers on the market. This 2017 Dodge Journey is for sale today. There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 42,560 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Journey's trim level is Crossroad. Upgrade to the Crossroad trim if you want a family-friendly crossover with a little attitude. It comes with an aggressive appearance package including black aluminum wheels, liquid graphite interior accents, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8.4-inch touchscreen radio with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, steering wheel audio and cruise control, leather seats with sport mesh inserts, a Flip 'n Stow fold-flat front-passenger seat with in-seat storage, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCGG7HT611908 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o
