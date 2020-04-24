Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,560KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4934172
  • Stock #: 19507286A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCGG7HT611908
Interior Colour
Black/Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control! With flexible versatility, advanced technology, and a stylish aesthetic, this Dodge Journey is one of the most attractive crossovers on the market. This 2017 Dodge Journey is for sale today. There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 42,560 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Journey's trim level is Crossroad. Upgrade to the Crossroad trim if you want a family-friendly crossover with a little attitude. It comes with an aggressive appearance package including black aluminum wheels, liquid graphite interior accents, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8.4-inch touchscreen radio with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, steering wheel audio and cruise control, leather seats with sport mesh inserts, a Flip 'n Stow fold-flat front-passenger seat with in-seat storage, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCGG7HT611908 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Split rear bench
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 55
  • Type of tires: Touring AS
  • Diameter of tires: 19.0
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Suspension class: Touring
Trim
  • Black grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Radio data system
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • DVD-Audio
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Four 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 19
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Cloth/leather seat upholstery
  • UConnect wireless connectivity
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Rear Leg Room: 917 mm
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 14.2 L/100 km
  • Front Head Room: 1036 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1367 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1036 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1461 mm
  • Max Cargo Capacity: 1914 L
  • Overall Height: 1692 mm
  • Overall Length: 4887 mm
  • Overall Width: 1834 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1013 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1382 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1445 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2891 mm
  • Gross Vehicle Weight: 2313 kg
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Capacity: 77 L
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km
  • Grey aluminum rims
  • Manual child safety locks
  • SiriusXM
  • Curb weight: 1843 kg
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 1 USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

2017 Audi Q7 3.0T
 34,139 KM
$49,998 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler U...
 24,189 KM
$42,000 + tax & lic
2004 Jeep Liberty Sp...
 188,935 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377

Send A Message