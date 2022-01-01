Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Journey

59,876 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-273-8018

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-273-8018

  1. 8089099
  2. 8089099
  3. 8089099
  4. 8089099
  5. 8089099
  6. 8089099
  7. 8089099
  8. 8089099
  9. 8089099
  10. 8089099
  11. 8089099
  12. 8089099
  13. 8089099
  14. 8089099
  15. 8089099
  16. 8089099
  17. 8089099
  18. 8089099
  19. 8089099
  20. 8089099
  21. 8089099
  22. 8089099
  23. 8089099
  24. 8089099
  25. 8089099
  26. 8089099
  27. 8089099
Contact Seller

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

59,876KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8089099
  • Stock #: PW6278
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB7HT514897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact us for further details. There are no extra fees.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity and money laundering, Columbia Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission: Automatic
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
GVWR: 2
270 kgs (5
005 lbs)
White
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
4-Speed A/T
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Columbia Chrysler

2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 61,939 KM
$43,998 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Renegade
 101,174 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey
 59,876 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-8018

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory