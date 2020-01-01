Low Mileage! A true design masterpiece with bold and powerful lines make this 2017 Fiat 124 Spider rank among the most beautiful cars ever made. This 2017 Fiat 124 Spider is for sale today. The iconic 124 has come back in its full glory. The refined lines reminding you of the old and beautiful classic have been transcribed into this modern work of art. Powerful, beautiful and excellent on the road the 2107 Fiat 124 Spider has it all and then some. With intricate details inside and out, the new Fiat 124 Spider is a true work of art while being a very capable roadster. This low mileage convertible has just 19995 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V MPFI SOHC Turbo engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=JC1NFAEK9H0125088 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o