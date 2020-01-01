Low Mileage! A true design masterpiece with bold and powerful lines make this 2017 Fiat 124 Spider rank among the most beautiful cars ever made. This 2017 Fiat 124 Spider is for sale today. The iconic 124 has come back in its full glory. The refined lines reminding you of the old and beautiful classic have been transcribed into this modern work of art. Powerful, beautiful and excellent on the road the 2107 Fiat 124 Spider has it all and then some. With intricate details inside and out, the new Fiat 124 Spider is a true work of art while being a very capable roadster. This low mileage convertible has just 19995 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V MPFI SOHC Turbo engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=JC1NFAEK9H0125088 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Headlights off auto delay
- Cupholders: Front
- Floor mats: Carpet front
- Center Console: Full with locking storage
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Trip Computer
- Fixed antenna
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Total Number of Speakers: 6
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- 2 door
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Tires: Speed Rating: V
- Safety
-
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Comfort
-
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Powertrain
-
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Double wishbone front suspension
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Trim
-
- Black grille
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- Front Reading Lights
- Remote window operation
- Transmission hill holder
- Glass rear window
- Dual Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Bucket front seats
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Seatback storage: 1
- Digital Audio Input
- Braking Assist
- Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- One 12V DC power outlet
- Rear door type: Trunk
- Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
- Mechanical remote trunk release
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Auxilliary engine cooler
- Audio system memory card slot
- Intercooled Turbo
- Convertible wind blocker
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
- Type of tires: Performance
- Manual convertible roof
- Clock: In-radio display
- Fuel Capacity: 45 L
- Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km
- Front Head Room: 950 mm
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
- Max cargo capacity: 140 L
- Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
- Halogen projector beam headlights
- Front Leg Room: 1096 mm
- Curb weight: 1105 kg
- Front Hip Room: 1320 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1325 mm
- Gross vehicle weight: 1334 kg
- Overall Length: 4054 mm
- Overall Width: 1740 mm
- Overall height: 1232 mm
- Wheelbase: 2309 mm
