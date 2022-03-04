Menu
2017 Ford F-150

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
LP Auto

604-321-7668

XLT

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

147,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8466531
  • Stock #: PC23355
  • VIN: 1ftex1e81hfc23355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black [black]
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey W/vinyl 40/console/40 Front-sea
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # PC23355
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY NICE! 2017 Ford F150 XLT 4X4! With only 147000KM!!



Options include:



- Tow package



- Chrome front and rear bumper



- Back up camera



- Bedliner



- Bluetooth



- Centre console armrest



AND MUCH MORE!!!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Block Heater
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Step Bumper
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Split Folding Rear Seat
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email LP Auto

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

