Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Shadow Black [black]

Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey W/vinyl 40/console/40 Front-sea

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Outside Temperature Display Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Trailer Sway Control Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Exterior Rear Step Bumper Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features voltmeter Driver Door Bin Oil Pressure Gauge Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Rear beverage holders Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection Front wheel independent suspension Mode Select Transmission

