2017 Ford Mustang

52,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

2017 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

52,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7689973
  • Stock #: P303483
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH0H5303483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black [black]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # P303483
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT 2017 Ford Mustang Premium! Only 52000kms! Options include:



- remote entry

- push button start

- automatic headlights 

- heated seats

- navigation

- Bluetooth



AND LOTS MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $595. Dlr#30841



Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Compass
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Centre Armrest
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
High intensity discharge headlights
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
voltmeter
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

