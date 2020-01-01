Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,639KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4472241
  • Stock #: 528016B
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC2HG373022
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen! No matter what your needs, the GMC Sierra has you covered. This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today. This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 53639 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. Moving a step above the base Sierra, this GMC 1500 SLE is well worth the extra money and includes many useful features. These extras include aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth audio streaming and a rear vision camera, an upgraded stereo, remote keyless entry and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen, Cruise Control. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • External temperature display
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Fixed antenna
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0
  • Type of tires: AS
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Leaf rear suspension
  • Short and long arm front suspension
  • Suspension class: HD
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
  • Front split-bench
Comfort
  • Manual front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • CHROME BUMPERS
  • Touch Screen
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Wheel Width: 8
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Tires: Width: 255 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Capacity: 98 L
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
  • IntelliLink
  • Audio System Premium Brand: IntelliLink
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
  • Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
  • Mobile hotspot internet access
  • Manual child safety locks
  • OnStar Guidance
  • Front Head Room: 1087 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1543 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1150 mm
  • Overall Width: 2032 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1029 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1677 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1531 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1040 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1670 mm
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • 3 USB ports
  • High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

2005 Volkswagen Golf...
 222,670 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic
2000 Ford F-150
 165,246 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Durango E...
 18 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377

Send A Message