2017 GMC TERRAIN SLE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Power Seats

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- Power Window& Locks

- Voice Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2017 GMC Terrain

101,793 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain

AWD SLE w/SLE-1/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

12435798

2017 GMC Terrain

AWD SLE w/SLE-1/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,793KM
VIN 2GKFLSEK8H6336719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,793 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 GMC TERRAIN SLE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Power Seats

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- Power Window& Locks

- Voice Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Assist handles
Theft deterrent system
Cupholders 2 front and 2 rear and 2 additional in rear centre armrest

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Console

Safety

Air Bags
Rear Vision Camera
safety belts

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Suspension

Suspension
coil springs

Trim

Grille

Exterior

Spare tire and wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

6-speaker system

Mechanical

E10 Fuel capable

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Exhaust
Wheels
battery
bumpers
door handles
fuel level
alternator
liftgate
Single
rear cargo area
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
Rear bench
ENGINE
brakes
headlamps
steering column
Door Locks
SEATS
Lighting
MANUAL FOLDING
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
driver and front passenger
4-wheel disc
Axle
Single-Zone Manual Front Climate Control
3-point
Mirror
front passenger and rear outboard
interior with theatre dimming
single trip odometer
tilt and telescopic
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
12-Volt
charcoal with chrome surround
1 second row and one in the cargo area
120 amps
3 passenger with manual fore/aft adjustment
525 cold-cranking amps with rundown protection
60/40 split seatback and recline feature
Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Audio system feature
Chassis
Instrumentation includes speedometer
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren)
Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers
Soft Ride
and head curtain side-impact
centre-mounted dome
deep-tinted (all windows
driver 2-way manual fore/aft adjustment power lumbar and power 2-way seat height adjuster (up/down)
dual front map lights and ambient lighting on integrated centre stack
dual-stage frontal and thorax side-impact
engine temperature and tachometer
except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
front and rear body-colour
front and rear outboard seating positions
front and second row all seating positions
front centre
front independent
halogen projector lamp
includes 2 front
inside rearview auto-dimming
outside heated power-adjustable
power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
rear child security
rear independent trailering arm with three lateral locating links
rear manual with fixed glass
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
strut type coil springs
variable electric assist
with arm rest and concealed storage
for child safety seats
2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm
Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergency
Security or Navigation services.)
front passenger presence detector
3.53 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LEA) 2.4L I-4 SIDI engine and (MX0) 6-speed automatic all-wheel drive transmission. Refer to Engine/Axle chart for availability.)
172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features
P235/55R18 ALL-SEASON
4 - 18 x 7.0 (45.7 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum
blackwall (Included and only available with (REY) 4 - 18 x 7.0 (45.7 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum wheels.)
all wheel drive (TLG26-1 model only.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2017 GMC Terrain