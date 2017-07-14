2017 Honda Accord

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,590 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 7 2 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9489235

9489235 Stock #: 16705

16705 VIN: 1HGCR2F53HA803605

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 16705

Mileage 48,727 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Adaptive Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Safety BACKUP CAMERA Lane Departure Warning Forward collision warning system Collision Mitigation Braking System Convenience Remote Engine Starter Power Heated Mirrors Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features USB Input Steering Wheel Mounted Control ECON mode button Honda LaneWatch blind spot display Lane Keeping Assist System Road Departure Mitigation System Power Door Locks/Windows Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Keyless Entry w/ Pushbutton Start Driver's Seat with 10-Way Power Adjustable 60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seatback

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.