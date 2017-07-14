Menu
2017 Honda Accord

48,727 KM

Details Description Features

$24,590

+ tax & licensing
$24,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

778-608-5643

2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

Sport w/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Honda LaneWatch

2017 Honda Accord

Sport w/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Honda LaneWatch

Location

Clutch

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

778-608-5643

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,590

+ taxes & licensing

48,727KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9489235
  • Stock #: 16705
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F53HA803605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16705
  • Mileage 48,727 KM

Vehicle Description

We are an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car-shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with 360-degree photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars come with a 90-day / 6,000km warranty, free to-your-door delivery, and are backed by a 10-day / 750km money-back guarantee. List prices do not include tax or $599 Clutch Vehicle Preparation Fee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/14/2017 with an estimated $1584.3 of damage. On which a $1584.3 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 11/14/2022 with an estimated $1399.37 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Remote Engine Starter
Power Heated Mirrors
POWER MOONROOF
USB Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
ECON mode button
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Power Door Locks/Windows
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Entry w/ Pushbutton Start
Driver's Seat with 10-Way Power Adjustable
60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seatback

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

BC

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

778-608-5643

