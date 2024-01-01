Menu
2017 Honda Civic

46,805 KM

Details

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic

Coupe LX MT

2017 Honda Civic

Coupe LX MT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,805KM
VIN 2HGFC4A52HH400430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 46,805 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2017 Honda Civic