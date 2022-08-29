Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

66,559 KM

Details

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport HS CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport HS CVT

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 9180544
  2. 9180544
  3. 9180544
  4. 9180544
  5. 9180544
  6. 9180544
  7. 9180544
  8. 9180544
  9. 9180544
  10. 9180544
  11. 9180544
  12. 9180544
  13. 9180544
  14. 9180544
  15. 9180544
  16. 9180544
  17. 9180544
  18. 9180544
  19. 9180544
  20. 9180544
  21. 9180544
  22. 9180544
  23. 9180544
  24. 9180544
Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

66,559KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9180544
  • Stock #: 9UTNA09038
  • VIN: SHHFK7H41HU309038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UTNA09038
  • Mileage 66,559 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

2018 Subaru Forester...
 46,238 KM
$33,495 + tax & lic
2014 Acura TL SH AWD...
 116,937 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 Sign...
 12,248 KM
$39,558 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory