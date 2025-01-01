Menu
2017 HONDA ODYSSEY EX

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION 

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Camera

- Heated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Power Sliding Door

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*
*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2017 Honda Odyssey

121,355 KM

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Odyssey

EX/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ SERVICE RECORD

12608743

2017 Honda Odyssey

EX/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ SERVICE RECORD

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,355KM
VIN 5FNRL5H49HB503607

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC-7262A
  • Mileage 121,355 KM

2017 HONDA ODYSSEY EX

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION 

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Camera

- Heated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Power Sliding Door

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
8-Way Driver Seat
Smart Device Integration
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only w/Storage
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Side-To-Side Sliding
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and passenger's seat 4-way power adjustment

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Right Side Camera

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Tires: P235/65R17 103T AS
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
4.25 Axle Ratio
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
79.5 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 3.5L 24-Valve SOHC i-VTEC V6

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Audio Theft Deterrent

GVWR: 2
Wheels: 17 Alloy
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
text message function
steering wheel-mounted audio controls w/illumination
HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
MP3 Windows Media Audio playback capability
e-mail function
730 kgs
HondaLink w/audio touch-screen
8 i-MID (intelligent Multi-Information Display) TFT display
Radio: 270-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System w/7 Speakers -inc: subwoofer
USB audio interface and integrated glass antenna

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2017 Honda Odyssey