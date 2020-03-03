5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear DVD Entertainment! As Edmunds.com explains about the 2017 Honda Pilot, it has a more traditional crossover appearance, which is backed up by new improvements that have made this third-generation Pilot a better choice for a three-row large crossover than ever before. This 2017 Honda Pilot is for sale today. A spur of the moment day trip, or a night on the town. A weekend drive to your favorite getaway, or a quick detour to satisfy that sweet tooth. Wherever your next adventure leads you, the sleek and versatile Honda Pilot will help you make the most of it. With 3 rows of seats and surprising fuel efficiency, the Pilot is up for anything. This SUV has 56,402 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Pilot's trim level is Touring. Get the most out of every adventure with the luxurious Touring trim. It comes with a premium 10 speaker surround sound system, Bluray rear entertainment system with wireless headsets, a display audio system with Bluetooth, navigation, and SiriusXM, heated and ventilated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, a panoramic moonroof, a heated, leather wrapped steering wheel, a power tailgate, a rearview camera, LaneWatch blind spot detection, and Honda Sensing technologies which include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Dvd Entertainment, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o
