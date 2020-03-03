Menu
2017 Honda Pilot

Touring

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,402KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4731024
  • Stock #: P505898
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H96HB505898
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear DVD Entertainment! As Edmunds.com explains about the 2017 Honda Pilot, it has a more traditional crossover appearance, which is backed up by new improvements that have made this third-generation Pilot a better choice for a three-row large crossover than ever before. This 2017 Honda Pilot is for sale today. A spur of the moment day trip, or a night on the town. A weekend drive to your favorite getaway, or a quick detour to satisfy that sweet tooth. Wherever your next adventure leads you, the sleek and versatile Honda Pilot will help you make the most of it. With 3 rows of seats and surprising fuel efficiency, the Pilot is up for anything. This SUV has 56,402 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Pilot's trim level is Touring. Get the most out of every adventure with the luxurious Touring trim. It comes with a premium 10 speaker surround sound system, Bluray rear entertainment system with wireless headsets, a display audio system with Bluetooth, navigation, and SiriusXM, heated and ventilated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, a panoramic moonroof, a heated, leather wrapped steering wheel, a power tailgate, a rearview camera, LaneWatch blind spot detection, and Honda Sensing technologies which include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Dvd Entertainment, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Liftgate
  • power retractable mirrors
  • Remote power door locks
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • COOLED FRONT SEATS
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Rear DVD Entertainment
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Profile: 50
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Rain sensing front wipers
  • Piano black center console trim
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
  • Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Navigation
  • Rear View Camera
  • 1st
  • Driver seat memory
  • Radio data system
  • Remote window operation
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Multi-source Rear Audio System
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Width: 8
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Surround Audio
  • Manual Folding Third Row Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • 60-40 Third Row Seat
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Rear buckets
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Piano black dash trim
  • Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Navigation system with voice activation
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Audio/Video Remote Control
  • Total Number of Speakers: 10
  • Video Monitor Location: Front and rear
  • Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
  • Dual reverse tilt mirrors
  • Wheel Diameter: 20
  • Diameter of tires: 20.0
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Self-leveling headlights
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Rear heat ducts with separate controls
  • Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • 2nd and 3rd row Head Airbags
  • Wiper Park
  • Machined aluminum rims
  • Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
  • Tires: Width: 245 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km
  • 3rd Row Head Room: 989 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.4 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 74 L
  • Overall Width: 2029 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1014 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1576 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1576 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 976 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • Mobile hotspot internet access
  • Manual child safety locks
  • HondaLink
  • 3rd Row Leg Room: 810 mm
  • Video player with Blu-ray
  • Front Leg Room: 1040 mm
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
  • Lane Departure Warning: Active
  • Wheelbase: 2820 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1004 mm
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Front and rear reverse sensing system
  • LED low beam projector beam headlights
  • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
  • 5 USB ports
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2650 kg
  • Power Tai
  • Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
  • 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1463 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1501 mm
  • Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
  • Overall height: 1789 mm
  • 3rd Row Hip Room: 1132 mm
  • Curb weight: 1978 kg
  • Max cargo capacity: 3072 L
  • Overall Length: 4941 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1456 mm

