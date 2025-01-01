Menu
2017 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE

Highlight Features 

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Power Sunroof

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AN Radio

- Cruise Control

- Traction Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.



*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***



DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,654 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Tires: P215/45R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
3.06 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L MPI Atkinson In-Line 4-Cylinder
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum-Alloy
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
6-way manually adjustable front passenger seat
driver's and passenger's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

