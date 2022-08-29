2017 Hyundai Elantra...

$20,888 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 4 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9102493

9102493 Stock #: 9UTNA99037

9UTNA99037 VIN: KMHD84LF8HU099037

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 9UTNA99037

Mileage 61,495 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.