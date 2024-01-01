$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport AWD 2.4L Premium
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Used
125,757KM
VIN 5XYZUDLB1HG417018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Serrano Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UTNB17018
- Mileage 125,757 KM
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe