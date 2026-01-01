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2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

158,823 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD Limited 6 Pass

Watch This Vehicle
14274044

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD Limited 6 Pass

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

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Contact Seller

$CALL

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Used
158,823KM
VIN KM8SNDHF1HU250552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BECKETTS BLACK
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UTNB50552
  • Mileage 158,823 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

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604-273-XXXX

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604-273-3733

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OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe