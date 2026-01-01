$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL AWD Limited 6 Pass
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL AWD Limited 6 Pass
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
158,823KM
VIN KM8SNDHF1HU250552
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BECKETTS BLACK
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UTNB50552
- Mileage 158,823 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe