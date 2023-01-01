$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2017 Hyundai Tucson
2017 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 2.0L SE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
79,055KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9839948
- Stock #: 1UTNA50118
- VIN: KM8J3CA44HU450118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 79,055 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8