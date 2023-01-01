Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Tucson

79,055 KM

Details

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 2.0L SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 2.0L SE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
79,055KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9839948
  • Stock #: 1UTNA50118
  • VIN: KM8J3CA44HU450118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 79,055 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

2021 Toyota RAV4 HYB...
 46,337 KM
$53,999 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Rio LX+ / at
 54,024 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Sienna L...
 59,411 KM
$39,499 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory