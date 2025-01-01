Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2017 JEEP CHEROKEE NORTH 4WD</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL, NO ACCIDENT OVER 3500$</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheel</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1749330232469_5626282955295949 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2017 Jeep Cherokee

111,911 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Jeep Cherokee

4WD North/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12621645

2017 Jeep Cherokee

4WD North/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12621645
  2. 12621645
  3. 12621645
  4. 12621645
  5. 12621645
  6. 12621645
  7. 12621645
  8. 12621645
  9. 12621645
  10. 12621645
  11. 12621645
  12. 12621645
  13. 12621645
  14. 12621645
  15. 12621645
  16. 12621645
  17. 12621645
  18. 12621645
  19. 12621645
  20. 12621645
  21. 12621645
  22. 12621645
  23. 12621645
  24. 12621645
  25. 12621645
  26. 12621645
  27. 12621645
  28. 12621645
  29. 12621645
  30. 12621645
  31. 12621645
  32. 12621645
  33. 12621645
  34. 12621645
  35. 12621645
  36. 12621645
  37. 12621645
  38. 12621645
Contact Seller

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,911KM
VIN 1C4PJMCS0HD215236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,911 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 JEEP CHEROKEE NORTH 4WD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL, NO ACCIDENT OVER 3500$

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.734 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
59.1 L Fuel Tank
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Lip Spoiler
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
height adjustment
Covered Dashboard Storage
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum
500 lbs)
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
494 KGS (5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2022 BMW X3 X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 BMW X3 X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 31,355 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 19,680 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda CR-V 4WD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2011 Honda CR-V 4WD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 108,563 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2017 Jeep Cherokee