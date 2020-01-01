Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - Nav / Leather / Winch / No Dealer Fees

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - Nav / Leather / Winch / No Dealer Fees

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

855-996-3040

$34,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,724KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4476246
  • Stock #: PA3948A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG0HL690020
Exterior Colour
Purple
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Equipped with option like Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, After Market Wheels, After Market Winch, and so much more! No fees at all, fully inspected! Columbia Chrysler never charges extra fees so the price of this vehicle is plus taxes only. Call, email, or come into BC's favourite auto dealer, Columbia Chrysler at 5840 Minoru Boulevard in Richmond!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Convertible Hardtop
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • A/T
  • M/T
  • Targa Roof
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 5-Speed A/T
  • 6-Speed M/T
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

