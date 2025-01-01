Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2017 KIA SEDONA LX</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT</p><p><br></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Climate Control</p><p>- Power Sliding Door</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Apple Carplay</p><p>- Power Seats</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1751499242111_05284898665497573 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2017 Kia Sedona

113,971 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Sedona

LX/ NO ACCIDENT/ SERVICE RECORD/ POWER SLIDING DOOR

Watch This Vehicle
12712356

2017 Kia Sedona

LX/ NO ACCIDENT/ SERVICE RECORD/ POWER SLIDING DOOR

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12712356
  2. 12712356
  3. 12712356
  4. 12712356
  5. 12712356
  6. 12712356
  7. 12712356
  8. 12712356
  9. 12712356
  10. 12712356
  11. 12712356
  12. 12712356
  13. 12712356
  14. 12712356
  15. 12712356
  16. 12712356
  17. 12712356
  18. 12712356
  19. 12712356
  20. 12712356
  21. 12712356
  22. 12712356
  23. 12712356
  24. 12712356
  25. 12712356
  26. 12712356
  27. 12712356
  28. 12712356
  29. 12712356
  30. 12712356
  31. 12712356
  32. 12712356
  33. 12712356
  34. 12712356
  35. 12712356
  36. 12712356
  37. 12712356
  38. 12712356
  39. 12712356
  40. 12712356
  41. 12712356
  42. 12712356
Contact Seller

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,971KM
VIN KNDMB5C1XH6250805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC-7345A
  • Mileage 113,971 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 KIA SEDONA LX

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT


Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Climate Control

- Power Sliding Door

- Heated Seats

- Apple Carplay

- Power Seats

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.041 Axle Ratio
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
80 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 660CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.3L GDI 24-valve V6 DOHC w/D-CVVT -inc: active ECO system

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Wheels: 17 Alloy
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Manual Fold Into Floor
Interior Concealed Storage
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Recline
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
760 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2021 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport I-LINE AWD/ BC LOCAL/ NAVI/ 360 BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport I-LINE AWD/ BC LOCAL/ NAVI/ 360 BACKUP CAMERA 65,024 KM $26,880 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia NIRO EV EX/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Kia NIRO EV EX/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 81,864 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Forester Auto 2.5i Touring/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ SERVICE RECORD for sale in Richmond, BC
2014 Subaru Forester Auto 2.5i Touring/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ SERVICE RECORD 112,814 KM $16,495 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2017 Kia Sedona