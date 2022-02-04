2017 Kia Sorento

$21,870 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 1 , 0 7 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10349799

10349799 Stock #: 1UEBA49521

1UEBA49521 VIN: 5XYPHDA51HG249521

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 121,076 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Automatic 6 Speed - Automatic Snow White Pearl (offered until 4.2.22)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.