2017 Kia Soul

$27,889 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 1 8 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8089048

8089048 Stock #: PA6274

PA6274 VIN: KNDJX3AE1H7019168

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PA6274

Mileage 63,186 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage A/T Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Electric Motor Generic Sun/Moonroof Electric Fuel System 1-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Plug-In Electric Fast Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.