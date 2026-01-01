2017 Lexus GS 350

$35,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,512KM
VIN JTHCZ1BL4HA004606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UTNA04606
- Mileage 69,512 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
F Sport Series 2
RAMA
