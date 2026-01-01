Menu
2017 Lexus GS 350

69,512 KM

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lexus GS 350

AWD 6A

13490957

2017 Lexus GS 350

AWD 6A

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,512KM
VIN JTHCZ1BL4HA004606

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UTNA04606
  • Mileage 69,512 KM

F Sport Series 2
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$35,999

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2017 Lexus GS 350