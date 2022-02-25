Menu
2017 Lexus IS 300

52,336 KM

Details Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

AWD

Location

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

52,336KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8274771
  • Stock #: P05789A
  • VIN: JTHCM1D2XH5017355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P05789A
  • Mileage 52,336 KM

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

