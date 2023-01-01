Menu
2017 Lexus IS 350

47,907 KM

Details Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2017 Lexus IS 350

2017 Lexus IS 350

AWD

2017 Lexus IS 350

AWD

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

47,907KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9772531
  Stock #: 9UTNA14589
  VIN: JTHCE1D22H5014589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 9UTNA14589
  • Mileage 47,907 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

