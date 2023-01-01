$31,999+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
2017 Lexus IS 350
AWD
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
47,907KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9772531
- Stock #: 9UTNA14589
- VIN: JTHCE1D22H5014589
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 47,907 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Standard Package
