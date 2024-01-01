$29,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Lexus NX 200t
6A
2017 Lexus NX 200t
6A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$29,989
+ taxes & licensing
92,170KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTJBARBZ7H2133499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 92,170 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Luxury Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2017 Lexus NX 200t 6A 92,170 KM $29,989 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota 4Runner 12,606 KM $56,999 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna XLE AWD 7-Pass 26,952 KM $59,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,989
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2017 Lexus NX 200t