2017 Lexus NX 200t

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
Another super-clean preowned vehicle has just arrived at our dealership. Yes, we recently received this 2017 NX 200t from one of our loyal guests who are now enjoying their new Lexus from us. This Luxury edition, displayed in gorgeous Eminent White Pearl on Black interior is a local, one owner and accident-free example which has a full service history with OpenRoad Lexus Richmond. This vehicle features a 10 speaker premium audio system, clearance & back up sensors, navigation, back up camera, rain sensing wipers, LED headlamps, moon roof, Blind Spot Monitor & Rear Cross Traffic Alert systems and more. All Lexus Certified Preowned (LCPO) vehicles are carefully inspected by our Technicians and fully reconditioned for your safety & peace of mind. All LCPO vehicles come with warranty & Roadside Assistance. All qualify for special Factory lease & finance rates and Lexus Exchange Policy.
