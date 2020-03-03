Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Lexus NX 200t

6A Luxury edition

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus NX 200t

6A Luxury edition

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 4772274
  2. 4772274
  3. 4772274
  4. 4772274
  5. 4772274
  6. 4772274
  7. 4772274
  8. 4772274
  9. 4772274
  10. 4772274
  11. 4772274
  12. 4772274
  13. 4772274
  14. 4772274
  15. 4772274
  16. 4772274
  17. 4772274
  18. 4772274
  19. 4772274
Contact Seller

$35,989

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,080KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4772274
  • Stock #: P37398
  • VIN: JTJBARBZXH2137398
Exterior Colour
Eminent White Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

Another super-clean preowned vehicle has just arrived at our dealership. Yes, we recently received this 2017 NX 200t from one of our loyal guests who are now enjoying their new Lexus from us. This Luxury edition, displayed in gorgeous Eminent White Pearl on Black interior is a local, one owner and accident-free example which has a full service history with OpenRoad Lexus Richmond. This vehicle features a 10 speaker premium audio system, clearance & back up sensors, navigation, back up camera, rain sensing wipers, LED headlamps, moon roof, Blind Spot Monitor & Rear Cross Traffic Alert systems and more. All Lexus Certified Preowned (LCPO) vehicles are carefully inspected by our Technicians and fully reconditioned for your safety & peace of mind. All LCPO vehicles come with warranty & Roadside Assistance. All qualify for special Factory lease & finance rates and Lexus Exchange Policy.

Additional Features
  • Luxury Package
  • lexus certified

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

2017 Lexus NX 200t 6...
 42,080 KM
$35,989 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus RX 350 8A...
 20,631 KM
$51,989 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus RX 350 L ...
 9,746 KM
$58,989 + tax & lic
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Send A Message