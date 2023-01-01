$40,999+ tax & licensing
$40,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2017 Lexus RX 350
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
80,258KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10170123
- Stock #: 1UTNA98258
- VIN: 2T2BZMCA0HC098258
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour whitw
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 80,258 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
