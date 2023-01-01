Menu
2017 Lexus RX 350

80,258 KM

Details

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2017 Lexus RX 350

2017 Lexus RX 350

8A

2017 Lexus RX 350

8A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

80,258KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10170123
  Stock #: 1UTNA98258
  VIN: 2T2BZMCA0HC098258

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour whitw
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 80,258 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

