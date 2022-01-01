Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lincoln MKC

86,875 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-273-8018

Contact Seller
2017 Lincoln MKC

2017 Lincoln MKC

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lincoln MKC

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-273-8018

  1. 8089081
  2. 8089081
  3. 8089081
  4. 8089081
  5. 8089081
  6. 8089081
  7. 8089081
  8. 8089081
  9. 8089081
  10. 8089081
  11. 8089081
  12. 8089081
  13. 8089081
  14. 8089081
  15. 8089081
  16. 8089081
  17. 8089081
  18. 8089081
  19. 8089081
  20. 8089081
  21. 8089081
  22. 8089081
  23. 8089081
  24. 8089081
  25. 8089081
  26. 8089081
  27. 8089081
  28. 8089081
  29. 8089081
  30. 8089081
  31. 8089081
  32. 8089081
  33. 8089081
Contact Seller

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

86,875KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8089081
  • Stock #: C718494A
  • VIN: 5LMTJ3DH9HUL32110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with options like Power Seats, Bluetooth, Lane Keep, Leather Seats, and so much more! Please contact us for further details. There are no extra fees.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity and money laundering, Columbia Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Engine: 2.0L GTDI I-4
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Columbia Chrysler

2015 Mitsubishi Outl...
 145,545 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 2500
 187,403 KM
$29,968 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Compass
 31,210 KM
$44,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-8018

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory