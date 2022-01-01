2017 Lincoln MKC

$29,998 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 8 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8089081

8089081 Stock #: C718494A

C718494A VIN: 5LMTJ3DH9HUL32110

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 86,875 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features Engine: 2.0L GTDI I-4 Requires Subscription Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.