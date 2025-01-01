Menu
2017 MASERATI LEVANTE S 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Air Suspension

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Rear Heated Seats

- Bowers& Wilkins Sound System

- Memory Seats

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2017 Maserati Levante

69,769 KM

Details Description Features

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Maserati Levante

S 3.0L/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

12872672

2017 Maserati Levante

S 3.0L/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,769KM
VIN ZN661YUS7HX234316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,769 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MASERATI LEVANTE S 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Air Suspension

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Rear Heated Seats

- Bowers& Wilkins Sound System

- Memory Seats

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
21.1 Gal. Fuel Tank
2.80 axle ratio
Engine: 3.0L Twin Turbo V6
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Colored Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Colored Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

GVWR: 6
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Piano Black Console Insert
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Black Brake Calipers
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Touring Adaptive Suspension
Chrome Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Front Grille in Chrome w/Chrome Surround
Bright Chrome Roof Rails
Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
116 lbs
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Front Console
Radio: AM/FM w/Maserati Touch Control Navigation -inc: 8.4 touch display
SiriusXM satellite radio w/90 day subscription
SiriusXM Travel Link + Traffic for 48 months
8 speaker (280 W) audio sound system and Bluetooth hands-free module

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2017 Maserati Levante