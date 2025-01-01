$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Mazda CX-3
GS FWD at
2017 Mazda CX-3
GS FWD at
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,376KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1DKDC75H0176176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UTNA76176
- Mileage 94,376 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2016 Kia Rondo EX Luxury Navi - (7 Seats) w/ 18"" Whls 101,615 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT 31,050 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Prius Prime SE 15,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2017 Mazda CX-3