Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

63,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 7120885
  2. 7120885
  3. 7120885
  4. 7120885
  5. 7120885
  6. 7120885
  7. 7120885
  8. 7120885
  9. 7120885
  10. 7120885
  11. 7120885
  12. 7120885
  13. 7120885
Contact Seller

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7120885
  • Stock #: F140220
  • VIN: JM1BN1W30H1140220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica [black]
  • Interior Colour Black W/premium Grade Cloth Upholstery [black]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # F140220
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT 2017 Mazda3 GT Sedan! Only 63000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- keyless start

- navigation

- rearview camera

- heated seats

- automatic headlights

- Bluetooth

- A/C

- cruise control



AND MUCH MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $595. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Leather shift knob
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LP Auto

2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 63,000 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Mustang V6...
 63,000 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent SE
 69,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LP Auto

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory