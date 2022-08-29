Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C 300

74,486 KM

Details

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2017 Mercedes-Benz C 300

2017 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Sedan

2017 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

74,486KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9102487
  • Stock #: 9UTNA34043
  • VIN: 55SWF4KBXHU234043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UTNA34043
  • Mileage 74,486 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

